NBA playoffs betting: Four bets for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

On Wednesday, we'll have the last two Game 2s of the first round of the NBA playoffs with both 1-vs.-8 matchups on the slate. The Celtics got a blowout win over the Heat in Game 1 and are favored by double digits again in Game 2, but Miami will be looking to build on their strong fourth quarter two days ago to keep this one closer. The Pelicans, meanwhile, gave the Thunder all they could handle in Game 1 and will look to steal one on the road on Wednesday. Let's dig further into both matchups and find some angles of interest.

Jayson Tatum over 8.5 rebounds (-130).

Tatum is the leading rebounder for the Celtics and has a history of hitting the glass hard against the Heat. In four games this season, including Game 1, Tatum has averaged 9.0 RPG with 10 boards in each of his two most recent games against the Heat.

Bam Adebayo over 18.5 points (-115).

The Heat are relying more on Adebayo for scoring in the playoffs with Jimmy Butler out. He has been able to get his points against the Celtics all season, averaging 22.7 PPG with at least 19 points in every game. Adebayo followed that in Game 1 scoring 24 points even though the game was a blowout. Look for Adebayo to be aggressive Wednesday night as the Heat try to make the series competitive.

Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans under 211.5 points (-115).

The Pelicans are a much more defensive-minded team without Zion Williamson in the lineup. The Pelicans allowed only 101.5 PPG in the games without Williamson in 2024. New Orleans backed this up in Game 1, allowing the Thunder only 94 points on 43.5 FG%. The Thunder are always strong on defense and were able to hold the Zion-less Pelicans to 92 points on 38.5 FG% in Game 1.

CJ McCollum over 4.5 rebounds (+120).

While he had only three rebounds in Game 1, McCollum has hit the glass this season in games without Zion Williamson and also against the Thunder. In eight games without Zion on the court this season, McCollum averaged 5.0 RPG with at least five boards in five of the six most recent such games. In three regular-season matchups against the Thunder, McCollum averaged 7.7 RPG with at least six boards in all three.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET.

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

East first round - Game 2

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 46-36 (40-40-2)

Celtics: 64-18 (43-35-4)

Line: Celtics (-14.5) Total: 203.5

Money Line: Heat (+750), Celtics (-1400)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.3, straight up 82%, 202.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Terry Rozier, (OUT - Neck); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder)

Celtics: Luke Kornet, (OUT - Calf)

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

West first round - Game 2

9:30 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 49-33 (43-38-1)

Thunder: 57-25 (46-35-1)

Line: Thunder (-7.5) Total: 211.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+250), Thunder (-300)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.7, straight up 71%, 205.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Thunder: Olivier Sarr, (OUT - Achilles)