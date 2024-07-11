2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds: Alonso the betting favorite

Open Extended Reactions

The field for the Home Run Derby is set and the odds are up at sportsbooks around the nation. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who won the derby in 2019 and 2021, is the early betting favorite, but the odds are tight with the Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia and the Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna expected to contend. The Home Run Derby will take place Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Derby will be broadcast on ESPN on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. There are significant changes to the competition in 2024, aimed to reduce the quick pace of past experiences. Changes include a maximum of 40 pitches in each round per player and instead of a head-to-head bracket-style format in the opening round, the four players who hit the most home runs will advance.

Odds for the 2024 Home Run Derby

