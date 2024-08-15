Open Extended Reactions

The MAC might not grab headlines like the Power 5 conferences, but this league is pure gold for bettors who love value plays and midweek "MACtion." The 2024 season is shaping up to be another roller coaster, with Miami (Ohio) and Toledo leading the charge. However, don't sleep on those midtier teams that could spoil the party. Let's dive into the odds, spreads and win totals, and I'll share my favorite plays along the way.

The conference has been relatively stable in terms of coaching, with most head coaches from last season returning. The only change is at Buffalo, where Maurice Linguist resigned to join Alabama's coaching staff. Pete Lembo, previously an associate head coach at South Carolina, takes over the Bulls.

There are a couple of sixth-year senior quarterbacks returning, including the RedHawks' Brett Gabbert, who is expected to lead one of the conference's most potent offenses. He has a strong offensive line in front of him, featuring four returning starters, making Miami a favorite to repeat as MAC champions. The other is Connor Bazelak, a former starter at Missouri and Indiana, now in his second year with Bowling Green. With 15 returning starters, Bowling Green is one of the teams that could surprise this season.