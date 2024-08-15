The MAC might not grab headlines like the Power 5 conferences, but this league is pure gold for bettors who love value plays and midweek "MACtion." The 2024 season is shaping up to be another roller coaster, with Miami (Ohio) and Toledo leading the charge. However, don't sleep on those midtier teams that could spoil the party. Let's dive into the odds, spreads and win totals, and I'll share my favorite plays along the way.
The conference has been relatively stable in terms of coaching, with most head coaches from last season returning. The only change is at Buffalo, where Maurice Linguist resigned to join Alabama's coaching staff. Pete Lembo, previously an associate head coach at South Carolina, takes over the Bulls.
There are a couple of sixth-year senior quarterbacks returning, including the RedHawks' Brett Gabbert, who is expected to lead one of the conference's most potent offenses. He has a strong offensive line in front of him, featuring four returning starters, making Miami a favorite to repeat as MAC champions. The other is Connor Bazelak, a former starter at Missouri and Indiana, now in his second year with Bowling Green. With 15 returning starters, Bowling Green is one of the teams that could surprise this season.
Here are each team's regular-season win totals, conference and national championship odds entering the season.
Maldonado's favorite: Bowling Green OVER 6.5 wins (+100)
Bowling Green has a potent offense led by running back Terion Stewart and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., both considered top Group of 5 NFL draft prospects. Stewart's performance is particularly noteworthy as he averaged 4.81 yards after contact last season, ranking second in the country among players with at least 100 attempts.
Bazelak provides stability at quarterback. Although his first season wasn't dominant, he managed the game effectively in a run-first offense. Moreover, I like the Falcons because coach Scot Loeffler turned the team around last season, achieving a 7-6 record after four consecutive losing seasons. Under Loeffler, Bowling Green has participated in back-to-back bowl games and led the nation with 28 takeaways last season.
Bowling Green can certainly be a competitive force in the MAC. The conference might gain more exposure by scheduling games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but that timing could also impact player performance because of shorter preparation time and fatigue. Since the MAC can be highly unpredictable and volatile because of this setup, I want to back the Falcons for value.