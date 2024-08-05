Open Extended Reactions

The Florida State Seminoles finished last season 13-1, with their only loss coming to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl in a New Year's Six game.

The Seminoles, who notoriously went undefeated in the regular season but were still left out of the College Football Playoff, are the favorite this season to win the ACC at +275. The Clemson Tigers are the second pick at +375. Florida State (30-1), Clemson (50-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (40-1) are among the top 15 teams in terms of odds to win the title.

The playoffs in 2024 will now feature 12 teams. The CFP selection committee will determine the seven highest-ranked teams at-large, and the five highest-ranked conference champions will also qualify.

Here are each ACC team's regular-season win totals, conference and national championship odds and ESPN betting expert Joe Fortenbaugh's best future bet as we head into the season.

Coming up: Big 12 (Tuesday), Big Ten (Wednesday), SEC (Thursday), American (Aug. 12), Mountain West (Aug. 13), C-USA (Aug. 14), MAC (Aug. 15), Sun Belt (Aug. 16), Independents (Aug. 17)

Odds accurate as of publication. For the most up-to-date odds, visit ESPN BET.

Fortenbaugh's favorite: Miami OVER 9.5 wins (+135)

This is a good buy-low spot on a Hurricanes team that disappointed in a big way last year with a 7-6 record that featured six defeats over the program's final nine games. That collapse motivated head coach Mario Cristobal to hit the portal harder than ever before, and he ended up scoring two highly coveted prizes in Washington State quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon State running back Damien Martinez. This year's schedule sets up incredibly well for a bounce-back season, as the Florida State game takes place in Coral Gables and the road slate offers up Florida, South Florida, California, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Syracuse. That's not going to conjure up any nightmares, especially when you consider the fact that the only back-to-back road dates (at California, at Louisville) feature a bye week between them.