The American Athletic Conference will look quite different in 2024, with Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights heading to the Big 12 and SMU Mustangs off to the ACC. However, the conference gains Army and offers plenty of opportunity for an under the radar team to claim the conference title come championship week.

The Memphis Tigers (+210) are the current betting favorite to win the conference, followed by Tulane Green Wave (+360), UTSA Roadrunners (+650) South Florida Bulls (+600) and then newcomer Army Black Knights (+1500).

Here are each team's regular-season win totals, conference and national championship odds as we head into the season.

