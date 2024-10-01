How to bet Astros-Tigers: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB playoffs are here, kicking off with the wild-card series -- four best-of-three showdowns, all taking place at the site of the higher-ranked seeds.

The winner of the series between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros will square off in the best-of-five ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For more on the MLB Playoffs, check out team odds to win the World Series and which players are favored to win postseason MVP honors.

All odds accurate as of publish time. For more, go to ESPN BET.

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

All games at Minute Maid Park, Houston

Series line: Tigers (+160), Astros (-190)

Series result: Tigers sweep (+400), Tigers in 3 (+375), Astros in 3 (+170), Astros sweep (+180)

Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1 line: Tigers +1.5 (-190), Astros -1.5 (+160)

Game 1 moneyline: Tigers +130, Astros -155

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-105)/Under (-115)

Todd Zola's picks

The Astros are the favorites, but the Tigers have the best pitcher in baseball with LHP Tarik Skubal taking the hill in Game 1. I like the Astros to prevail in three games (+170)

The Astros don't strike out much, so I'm not comfortable backing Skubal in a strikeout prop. The game portends to be low scoring, with both starters logging at least six frames. The odds are better for Astros LHP Framber Valdez, so I'm betting Valdez to go over 17.5 outs (-110).

Game 2, Wednesday, October 2, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 3, Thursday, October 3, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)