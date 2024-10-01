Open Extended Reactions

Southampton captain Jack Stephens has been handed a £50,000 ($66,535) fine and banned for two games by the English Football Association (FA) for his abusive language toward officials during last month's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Stephens was sent off for his high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho in their 3-0 loss to United on Sept. 14.

The 30-year-old defender argued with referee Stuart Attwell and fourth official Gavin Ward, which led to the filing of an extraordinary incident report.

"The defender admitted that he used abusive and insulting words towards both the match referee and fourth official around the 79th minute after he had been sent off," the FA said in a statement.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions."

Stephens attended the commission himself and apologised for using the offensive language.

"I am well aware that what I said was completely unacceptable and below the standard of conduct expected of me," he said. "I am very embarrassed by my behaviour and want to apologise sincerely for it.

Jack Stephens used abusive language towards officials after being sent off for a tackle on Man United's Alejandro Garnacho. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

"I know that with being Captain, and with all these other positions, comes extra responsibility to behave well. I am in a privileged position and am seen as a role model by others, so what I do on the pitch and off it is watched by others and influences how they behave.

"I bitterly regret my choice of language. The language I used is out of character for me."

The commission's notes add that Stephens wrote letters of apology to both officials.

Stephens will miss Southampton's upcoming games against Arsenal and Leicester City. He already served a three-game suspension for the red card, missing matches against Ipswich Town, Everton and Bournemouth.

Southampton are second from bottom in the league on one point after six games.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.