Erling Haaland's father, former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, has aimed a dig at Arsenal after the north London club thrashed Pep Guardiola's side 5-1 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Responding to a post on X by Arsenal after the full-time whistle, Alf-Inge Haaland aimed a dig at Arsenal's lack of silverware in recent years as he wrote: "«This Team» that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not."

Despite pushing City close for the Premier League title over the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been criticised for failing to convert their resurgence into trophies.

Arteta won the FA Cup during his first season in charge at Arsenal in 2019-20 but his team has failed to win another piece of silverware in the years since.

The 24-year-old has developed a rivalry with Arsenal and centre-back Gabriel Magalhães, in particular, after Sky Sports' cameras recorded him getting involved in an altercation with Gabriel Jesus after the teams' 2-2 draw on Sep. 22 and telling head coach Mikel Arteta to "stay humble" as the Spaniard shook hands with players on the pitch.

Haaland also avoided punishment for throwing the ball at Gabriel in the aftermath of City's stoppage-time equaliser.

On Sunday, Gabriel was pictured celebrating Martin Ødegaard's opener in front of Haaland's face as the pair's long-running battle continued. Arsenal right-back Myles Lewis-Skelly later copied the City forward's trademark "lotus" pose yoga celebration after he scored the hosts' third in the 62nd minute.

Haaland scored City's goal with a guided header in the 55th minute.

Arsenal's victory means they are six points behind Liverpool, while City are fourth on 41 points, 15 adrift of Arne Slot's table-topping side.