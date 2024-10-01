Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has said he will not accept "mediocrity " at Liverpool as they look to build on their encouraging start to his first season in charge.

Slot took over from Jürgen Klopp in the summer after the German coach had spent nearly nine years at the helm, and has won seven of his first eight games in charge in all competitions this term.

Asked why he was upset with his team after their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Slot said it was a question on upholding standards.

"We as a team, if you have so much quality, you cannot accept mediocrity," he said at his news conference ahead of Liverpool's home clash against Bologna on Wednesday.

"You have to ask from yourself every second of the day, every second of the game, the highest standards that this shirt brings.

"I, and we as a staff, have to set those standards very clear and that last 15 minutes [against Wolves] when we lost the ball so many times in promising positions or moments that could lead to promising positions is maybe not acceptable."

Arne Slot was speaking at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's game against Bologna on Wednesday. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Dutch coach added that his players expect similar levels of quality from themselves, meaning he doesn't have to get angry to convey his message.

"I don't lose my temper that much, I don't think it is a good idea to lose your temper every single day because it doesn't work," he said. "But the positive thing is that maybe I don't accept mediocrity but these players themselves don't accept it as well.

"It is not only about me not accepting it, the players don't accept it from themselves also."

Slot also gave injury updates on a number of players for his first Champions League clash at Anfield, noting that summer signing Federico Chiesa was unlikely to feature after picking up a minor knock.

Diogo Jota should be fit enough to play some role in the game against the Italian side despite missing Tuesday's training session.

Liverpool will be hoping to defeat their second Italian opponent of the season on Wednesday after opening their European campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over AC Milan at San Siro.

Bologna, who are playing in the continent's top tier for the first time since 1964, drew their first game 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.