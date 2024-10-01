How to bet Royals-Orioles: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB playoffs are here, kicking off with the Wild Card Series -- four best-of-three showdowns, all taking place at the site of the higher-ranked seeds.

The winner of the series between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles will square off in the best-of-five ALDS against the New York Yankees, beginning on Saturday, October 5.

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

All games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

Series line: Royals (+150), Orioles (-180)

Series result: Royals sweep (+400), Royals in 3 (+325), Orioles in 3 (+190), Orioles sweep (+170)

Game 1, Tuesday, October 1, 4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Game 1 line: Royals +1.5 (-165), Orioles -1.5 (+140)

Game 1 moneyline: Royals (+130), Orioles (-155)

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-130)/Under (+110)

Zola's picks

The Royals are my upset special so to get plus-odds, I don't need to predict the number of games. Give me the Royals to win the series (+150).

Royals LHP Cole Ragans recorded at least 17 outs in 24 out of his 32 starts this season. Look for him to do it again in Game 1 and bet the over on 16.5 total outs recorded (-115).

Game 2, Wednesday, October 2, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Game 3, Thursday, October 3, 4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)