How to bet Mets-Brewers: Props, picks, futures

The 2024 MLB playoffs are here, kicking off with the Wild Card Series -- four best-of-three showdowns, all taking place at the site of the higher-ranked seeds.

The winner of the series between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the best-of-five NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning on Saturday, October 5.

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

All games at American Family Field, Milwaukee

Series line: Mets (+115), Brewers (-135)

Series result: Mets sweep (+320), Mets in 3 (+290), Brewers in 3 (+250), Brewers sweep (+190)

Game 1, Tuesday, October 1, 5:32 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1 line: Mets +1.5 (-180), Brewers -1.5 (+150)

Game 1 moneyline: Mets +120, Brewers -145

Game 1 O/U: 7.5 runs, Over (Even)/Under (-120)

Todd Zola's picks

I see this series decided by a rubber game, so I'm taking the over on 2.5 games played (-110).

In Game 1, I like Mets SS Francisco Lindor to continue producing and will bet the over on 1.5 total bases (+125).

Game 2, Wednesday, October 2, 7:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Game 3, Thursday, October 3, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN2)