How to bet Braves-Padres: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB playoffs are here, kicking off with the Wild Card Series -- four best-of-three showdowns, all taking place at the site of the higher-ranked seeds.

The winner of the series between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will square off in the best-of-five NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning on Saturday, October 5.

For more on the MLB Playoffs, check out team odds to win the World Series and which players are favored to win post-season MVP honors.

All odds accurate as of publish time. For more, go to ESPN BET.

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

All games at Petco Park, San Diego

Series line: Braves (+150), Padres (-180)

Series result: Braves sweep (+400), Braves in 3 (+325), Padres in 3 (+210), Padres sweep (+160)

Game 1, Tuesday, October 1, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1 line: Braves +1.5 (-165), Padres -1.5 (+140)

Game 1 moneyline: Braves +140, Padres -165

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-135)/Under (+115)

Todd Zola's picks

I have a hard time tabbing the Braves to take a game in this series, so I'll back Padres with the 2-0 sweep (+160)

The Braves were able to get to the Mets bullpen but they shouldn't have the same success facing Padres relievers. Give me the Padres and the -1.5 run line (+140) in Game 1.

Game 2, Wednesday, October 2, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

*Game 3, Thursday, October 3, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)