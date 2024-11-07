Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Bengals at Ravens

Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he's leaning towards the over in a potential shootout between the Bengals and Ravens to kick off Week 10. (0:35)

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video) in an AFC North battle to kick off the NFL's Week 10 slate.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Ravens (6-3) have won six of their past seven, including last week's 41-10 win over the Broncos. Their lone home loss during that stretch was a shocking defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The Bengals (4-5) have won three of four and are coming off a 41-24 win over the Raiders last week for their first home victory of the season. Four of the Bengals' losses have come by six points or less, including a 41-38 heartbreaker in OT to the Ravens in Week 5 that dropped Cincinnati to 1-4.

Baltimore's last loss to Cincinnati came in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs.

Despite trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, the Ravens (at -210) are still the favorite to take the division (Pittsburgh is +225, Cincinnati is 10-1). At 6-1 to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens trail only the Kansas City Chiefs (+375) and Detroit Lions (+450).

Thursday's matchup will feature the MVP co-favorite in Lamar Jackson (3-1, tied with Buffalo's Josh Allen) and the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year (Derrick Henry, -140) in a game that that has the highest point total of the week (52.5). Baltimore is a 6-point favorite over Joe Burrow's Bengals.

Game lines

Spread: Ravens -6 (Opened Ravens -6)

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Bengals +230

Over/Under: 52.5 (Opened 52.5)

First-half spread: Ravens -3.5 (-115), Bengals +3.5 (-105)

Bengals total points: 22.5 (Over -130/Under -Even)

Ravens total points: 29.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

The props

Passing

Joe Burrow total passing yards: 274.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Burrow total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +120/Under -155)

Lamar Jackson total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Jackson total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Rushing

Derrick Henry total rushing yards: 89.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Chase Brown total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -Even/Under -130)

Lamar Jackson total rushing yards: 49.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Receiving

Ja'Marr Chase total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -130/Under -Even)

Zay Flowers total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Mike Gesicki total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Mark Andrews total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -125))

Rashod Bateman total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Diontae Johnson total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Andrei Iosivas total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Chase Brown total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Ben Solak's favorite pick

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to close the gap on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the AFC North. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson OVER 8.5 rush attempts (-130)

Jackson tends to be active on the ground running the football against Lou Anarumo and the Bengals defense. In each of his last six contests against the Bengals, Lamar has had at least nine carries. The Bengals play a cautious style of zone defense that will force Jackson to hold onto the football at times, and as such, invite him to scramble. So long as the Bengals keep this thing close -- which they should, as their season is just about on the line -- Lamar will be involved in the game plan for all four quarters. I wouldn't be surprised if double-digit carries are in store for Lamar, and I'm considering taking him to score as well.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Stats & Information

Favorites went 14-1 outright and 10-5 ATS in Week 9. Home favorites were 10-0 outright.

Joe Burrow is 12-3 ATS as an underdog of at least three points (16-3 ATS including playoffs). He is 14-9 ATS in his career as an underdog of any amount (18-10 ATS including playoffs).

Ravens overs are 8-1 this season, the highest over rate in the NFL this season. Overs are 4-0 when the Ravens face teams with losing records. Overs are 4-0 when the Bengals face teams with winning records.

The Bengals are 4-0 ATS on the road this season. Burrow is 21-10 ATS in his career on the road (24-11 ATS including playoffs).

The Ravens have covered four straight meetings. Overs have hit in the last three meetings.

Home favorites are 4-1 ATS in Thursday games this season.

Underdogs of at least six points are 24-14 ATS this season.

Lamar Jackson leapfrogged Josh Allen as the MVP favorite Sunday, but after some Allen money came in on Monday, the quarterbacks are co-favorites at 3-1.

