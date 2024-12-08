2024 College Football Playoff bracket: Betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

After months of games and speculation, the 12 teams that will compete in this season's College Football Playoff have finally been announced. No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State each won their respective conference championship games over the weekend and secured first-round byes and a spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, eight other teams will face off in the first round of the playoffs on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

The playoff begins with an in-state battle between No. 7 Notre Dame (-8.5, 52.5) and No. 10 Indiana in South Bend (Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN). Then on Saturday, No. 11. SMU travels to Beaver Stadium to face No. 6 Penn State (-8.5, 52.5) (12 p.m. ET on TNT/Max) with No. 12 Clemson facing the No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET on TNT/Max). The first round concludes with No. 7 Tennessee traveling to Columbus to face No. 8 Ohio State (-7, 47.5) (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC).

Here are all the odds and lines for the College Football Playoff matchups ahead of the first round.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame -7.5

Friday, Dec 20, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

Records: Indiana 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Notre Dame 11-1, 4-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Notre Dame -8.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Indiana (+250); Notre Dame (-300)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State -9

Saturday, Dec 21, Noon, TNT, Max

Records: SMU 11-2, 2-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Penn State 11-2, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Penn State -8.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: SMU (+270); Penn State (-340)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Penn State by 6.3 points, 67% probability to win game

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas -11

Saturday, Dec 21, 4 p.m., TNT, Max

Records: Clemson 10-3, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Texas 11-2, 4-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Texas -10.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Clemson (+340); Texas (-450)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Texas by 12.4 points, 80% probability to win game

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State -7.5

Saturday, Dec 21, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

Records: Tennessee 10-2, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Ohio State 10-2, 2-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Ohio State -7, O/U 47.5

Money line: Tennessee (+230); Ohio State (-280)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 5.6 points, 65% probability to win game