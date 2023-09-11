MARSEILLE, France -- Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury but is expected to recover for their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on Sept. 23, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday.

Etzebeth went off after 26 minutes of the Springboks' 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, and he will definitely sit out the meeting with Romania this coming weekend. It is likely he would have been rested in any event.

But he is expected to return to meet Ireland in a heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the world rankings.

"The Romania match is the most important one next, not just to get the result but to improve enough to really give [Ireland] a go," Erasmus told reporters.

"If we manage to win that one [Ireland], then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go."

South Africa have no other injury concerns in their camp following the bruising battle with the Scots.

Second-half tries from flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse eased the Springboks to victory in Marseille.

"This was always going to be a slippery one; they [Scotland] are the No. 5 team in the world and they deserve that ranking," South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said after the game.

"They have the ability to beat anyone on the day. For us it is the first step in the right direction."

Nienaber was South Africa's defence coach when they won the World Cup in 2019, and he hailed the effort of his side to keep at bay a Scotland side that has gained a reputation for the efficiency of its attack.

"They are a team that play with great speed and have got good innovation in terms of how they attack," Nienaber said. "We had to be really sharp in terms of cutting off their options. They can create something out of nothing.

"There was a lot of hard work off the field (in the build-up to the game), but also on the field to keep them at bay. It took a lot."