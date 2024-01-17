Tyler Fulghum explains why he like the total to go under and C.J. Stroud pass attempts to go over in the Texans-Ravens game. (0:36)

The NFL super wildcard weekend was one to remember, with some notable performances from African players - particularly in the game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns.

John Metchie III had a game to remember in the Texans' 45-14 win, but in terms of outstanding individual performances, it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who stole the show.

African Player of the Week: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns)

Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent through his father and made headlines with his incredible gameday outfits, was the lone bright spark in a Browns defense which was overall found wanting by CJ Stroud and his offense.

Had it not been for the efforts of the 24-year-old linebacker in his third season out of Notre Dame, it is likely that the Texans would have effectively put the game to bed by half-time.

The hosts really began to assert their dominance in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Owusu-Koramoah came into his own with his team under siege and almost single-handedly held the Texans up time after time to ensure the Browns went into the break only 24-14 down.

Ultimately, even he could not keep the onslaught at bay despite his strong efforts in the second half.

However, Owusu-Koramoah can hold his head up high after an outstanding performance which saw him make nine tackles, including four for a loss.

Furthermore, he was one of the most impressive players in the Browns defense over the course of the whole season. The future looks tremendously bright for Owusu-Koramoah, who in 2025 will be in the final year of his rookie contract.

African Moment of the Week: John Metchie III (Houston Texans)

Although Owusu-Koramoah had the best game of any African player in the wild card round, it is probably Metchie, whose father is Nigerian, who will remember it most fondly after he made some important catches in the Texans' win.

Most crucially, with the Texans trailing 7-3 late in the first quarter, Metchie made a 27-yard reception to set them up for a touchdown shortly afterwards, allowing them to head into the break 10-7 ahead. That was one of three receptions for a total of 44 yards.

Like Owusu-Koramoah, Taiwan-born Metchie has ties to Ghana. His family moved there when he was one before subsequently relocating to Brampton, Ontario, Canada. However, his father remained in Ghana.

Metchie sat out his rookie season with acute promyelocytic leukemia, but the former Alabama wide receiver is being rewarded for his patience as he grows into life in the NFL.

Honorable mentions:

Nigerian-American tight end David Njoku had a decent game for the Browns in defeat, with 93 receiving yards spread across seven catches. His 45-yard catch in the first quarter set the Browns up to take the lead, although they were ultimately unable to keep up the momentum.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who is also of Nigerian descent made a sack for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Africa-born player watch:

Kader Kohou, who was born in Abidjan, made seven tackles for the Miami Dolphins in their 26-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Lagos-born Emmanuel Ogbah made four.

Although he did not emerge with a playoff victory, Kohou in particular can be proud of his progress over the course of the season, although he still has plenty of growing to do.

Even if they only play minor roles in their respective teams, Lagos-born Romeo Okwara (Detroit Lions) and Pretoria-born Dieter Eiselen (Houston Texans) can celebrate after victories over the Rams and Browns saw their teams move into the divisional round.

