Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The final days of Andy Murray's tennis career won't play out like most of the others that came before. It won't involve a singles match, nor is it likely that he will make a stirring run to a final or a classic comeback. His ongoing recovery from a spinal cyst procedure has potentially scuppered his chance to repeat greatness. "My back is still not perfect," he admits. But there will be positive differences, too. This week, for example, he won't be alone.

Instead, he has spent the past few days soaking up the final moments of his career in a six-person apartment that houses Team GB's men's tennis side, including his doubles partner, Dan Evans. Six like-minded guys hanging out and enjoying the athletes' village; it's an experience that the professional tennis circuit rarely offers to it's players. "When you're on your own on the tour, at times it is a little bit lonely," Murray says.

These days in Paris, then, are about reliving memories and making some new ones. Outside of the apartment, there are unique experiences to savour and Murray has been lapping it up. There's an ongoing contest between the six friends to collect as many pin badges as possible and Murray, a gleeful Olympic enthusiast, is winning. "The biggest talking point over dinner is how Andy's been using his fame to an unfair advantage," Evans wrote in a Daily Mail column this week. "Everyone recognises Andy so they ask him for a selfie and he grabs their badge in return. The rest of the guys don't stand a chance."

Winning at the Olympics is not new to Murray. It's why these Games make for the perfect setting for his final farewell to tennis. He is a two-time Olympic men's singles champion, and he has described those wins as the most memorable days of his career. His gold medals from London 2012 and Rio 2016 have bookended the most successful period of his career which included winning the U.S. Open (2012) as well as two Wimbledon titles (2013 and 2016).

"It feels like you're part of something bigger than just yourself or your own sport," Murray says. "I just know when I'm around the other athletes and in the village that it feels different to me. It feels more important."

He admits that tends to happen when you can reminisce over wins rather than heartbreak. That checks out for Murray. His London 2012 triumph changed something in him -- the month before, he stood on Wimbledon's Centre Court and cried after losing the men's final to Roger Federer despite going a set up -- and when he returned and became Olympic champion he was able to tell himself and the rest of the country that he really was ready to win on the big stage.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

He claimed victory at the U.S. Open -- his first Grand Slam title - later that summer against Novak Djokovic. He won Wimbledon the following year, the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936. By the time Rio 2016 came around, he had just lifted another Wimbledon title, and he won his second Olympic final, defeating Argentina's Juan Martín del Potro inside four sets.

"The Olympics are really special," Murray says.

This time, his experience is unlikely to be so defined by the final result. He has already shown that in his preparation. Shortly after Wimbledon, where he played doubles alongside his brother, Jamie, he travelled to Greece with his family, as well as 17-year-old Scottish player Charlie Robertson who acted as his hitting partner. "I was there for one week," Murray says. "I trained with him in the mornings there and had a holiday with the family in the afternoons."

The trip was a sign that Murray had one foot out the door. He opened up to reporters on Wednesday, revealing his strategy for what would come next, with his most immediate plans involving spending quality time with his wife, Kim, and his three kids, Sophia, Edie and Teddy.

He aims to get back on the golf course. "I want to become a scratch golfer," Murray says. "That's something that I'll definitely try and do." As for tennis, though, he is unlikely to ever play publicly again after he hears the last "game, set and match" call in Paris.

"I don't see myself playing any of the invitational things or those sorts of events. I would expect that I would still hit some balls and stuff. I still enjoy playing tennis. I love being out there on the court. But when I play sport, I like to compete. I want to be competitive. I don't want to just have a hit and giggle."

Andy Murray will retire from tennis after this month's Paris Olympics. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Instead, it's more likely that he will find himself up in the coaches box, and he added that he would love to be involved in the next Olympics "in some capacity."

For now though, Murray must say goodbye. This is not the first time he has bid farewell -- he retired briefly in 2019, a painful experience to endure as two hip surgeries forced him away from the sport while he was still at the top of his game. There have been several moments since then when retirement could have been on the cards, but it just didn't feel right.

Murray says it's different now. "I had been struggling with my back through most of the clay court season after the ankle injury. I knew that it was the right time and I'm happy about it now.

"I didn't feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop. I didn't really want to, whereas now I want to and I know that it's the right time for me, so I feel good about it."

These Games in Paris will close the chapter on Murray's playing career for good. It's another reason why these days will feel different than before.