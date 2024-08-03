Check out the scores and highlights of Friday's action across all sports at the Paris Games. (1:54)

PARIS -- Cape Verde boxer David de Pina could barely contain his joy after continuing his remarkable run at the Paris Games to reach the semifinals of the flyweight division on Friday and guarantee his country's first Olympic medal.

De Pina beat African Games champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Patrick Chinyemba, of Zambia, 5-0 to enter the last four, meaning he is assured at least a bronze medal in the Olympic men's boxing tournament.

"I can't describe my emotions," De Pina said.

"They are huge. I did it for my country, as we deserve this. We are a small island and we've never done this before.

"I'm the first one to write this story. I felt the support my country gave me and I thank them for this victory.

David de Pina celebrates his victory against Patrick Chinyemba in the men's boxing 51kg quarterfinal, this securing his country, Cape Verde, its first Olympic medal. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"It was against the odds. Everybody bet on Patrick, as he is the African champion. I was the nobody, I was the simple Cape Verdean. I've shown the world we are small, but we are strong."

De Pina has made waves at the North Paris Arena with his unique hairstyle, which features two buns on either side of his head, with fans even wearing headbands to imitate the look.

"Sometimes people look at me and laugh, saying, 'Ah, the guy with the two ears like Mickey Mouse'. But today I showed them I can be simple but strong and ferocious," De Pina said.

"My coach told me to do this, as Africans sometimes use braids. He said, 'you have to look different to all the African guys'. My coach had a vision nobody had. Now all the people are imitating me."

De Pina faces 2016 gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan on Sunday.