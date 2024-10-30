Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth explains to Pat McAfee why the tight end position has become more valuable in the past decade. (1:07)

Week 8 of the NFL season was one of the most productive so far for Africa's stars in the league, particularly for Cleveland Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, before he was stretchered off injured.

The Browns needed the win more than their counterparts did, and thanks to strong efforts on defense from Owusu-Koramoah (Ghanaian descent), Mohamoud Diabaté (Malian descent) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (Nigerian descent) - as well as a superb touchdown from David Njoku (Nigerian descent) - they kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a 29-24 win.\

African Player of the Week: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns)

Owusu-Koramoah has often been the best or amongst the best of the African players in our weekly reviews this year. This is his second Player of the Week award of the season, but he probably would have had many more if his teammates started the season as well as he had.

On this occasion, his efforts on defense were not in vain as he led the Browns to their second win of the season, though his day ended with a stay in hospital after a scary collision that saw him stretchered off and in a full protective brace. He was released from hospital on Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah made seven tackles, with two quarterback hits and a sack on Lamar Jackson. When he succumbed to the neck injury sustained while putting his body on the line to stop Derrick Henry, Owusu-Koramoah was stretchered off to a roaring reception.

It remains to be seen just how serious the injury was, but Owusu-Koramoah was personified by the fist he raised even as he was stretchered off.

Even in the toughest of times for the Browns, he has never dropped his head. If the win over the Ravens does end up marking a turning point in their season, they will have their linebacker to thank.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not have an enjoyable time against the Cleveland Browns, with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah thwarting his efforts. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Njoku's superb catch off a Jameis Winston pass for a 23-yard-touchdown was one of the most spectacular moments we have seen from an African player all season.

A Chief of his family's village in Nigeria, Njoku cemented his status as a leader for the Browns as last season progressed into a playoff appearance. However, the tight-end struggled to recapture that form at the start of this season.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson out injured, Njoku had a chance to start afresh in building chemistry with Winston. He made the most of his opportunity with a decisive contribution.

Njoku positioned himself perfectly to beat Eddie Jackson to the catch and held onto the football even as he rolled over backwards. The Ravens had trailed 10-6 in the third quarter before Njoku's touchdown and had it not been for his moment of brilliance, it is doubtful they would have regained control of the game.

Honorable mentions:

Owusu-Koramoah and Njoku aside, there were strong defensive performances for the Browns from Okoronkwo - who got a sack and three tackles - and Diabaté, who put in eight tackles.

For the Ravens, Lagos-born Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown and Yannick Ngakoue (of Cameroonian descent) made half a sack.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - also of Nigerian heritage - scored a touchdown for the third game running for the Tennessee Titans. However, it was one of few bright moments for the team in a 52-14 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Dayo Odeyingbo, his compatriot, got a sack and forced fumble for the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans - but his contribution also could not quite secure a victory as the Texans won 23-20.

Bobby Okereke - another player of Nigerian descent - also had a huge contribution without reward in the wins department as he made 14 tackles and half a sack for the New York Giants in their 26-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Azeez Ojulari - another Giants player of Nigerian descent - continued his fine run of form with two sacks, but also ended up on the losing side.

For San Francisco 49ers duo Sam Okuayinonu (born in Liberia) and Isaac Guerendo (of Central African descent), the end result was better as they contributed to a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Guerendo scored a touchdown while Okuayinonu notched a sack.

African-born Player Watch:

Okuayinonu and Agholor had the most noteworthy contributions among all players born on the continent.

The Giants' Greg Joseph (born in Johannesburg, South Africa) kicked 4/4 in defeat to the Steelers, also doing all that could have been expected of him despite the end result.

Nate Landman, who had struggled in the week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, redeemed himself with seven tackles and a forced fumble for the Atlanta Falcons as they bounced back with a 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.