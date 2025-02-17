Nigeria's D'Tigers in fight to save AfroBasket campaign, without NBA stars

Steph Curry shows up for Team Shaq as he knocks down four clutch 3-pointers to help win the 2025 All-Star Game. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria have overhauled their roster, named Ike Nwamu as their new captain, and shaken up their coaching staff as they try to rescue their 2025 AfroBasket qualifying campaign in the third qualifying window, which starts on February 17 in the Libyan city of Tripoli.

D'Tigers are in danger of missing the AfroBasket for the first in 32 years, an unbroken streak going all the way back to the 1993 tournament, and yet have named no NBA players to the roster.

Despite having the likes of Gabriel Vincent, Precious Achiuwa, Josh Okogie, Jordan Nwora, Chimezie Metu, Miye Oni, Jahlil Okafor and Devine Eke, amongst others to select from, a 24-man preliminary roster was named by the NBBF, and just like the first window, neither NBA nor other US-based players were included.

Without that US firepower, D'Tigers went an embarrassing 0 for 3 in the first qualifying window last year, losing to relative newcomers Libya, Uganda and then Cape Verde to sit planted bottom of the group and putting their qualification hopes in severe jeopardy.

Now needing to do the impossible task of winning their final three games against the same opposition, the NBBF included just two of the players who took part in that last window back in February of 2024.

Mike Nuga of Latvian club Valmiera Glass, who scored a team high 31 points in the overtime loss to Libya a year ago is one of two returnees, along with Ibe Agu of local club Customs.

Players from Basketball Africa League-bound domestic champions Rivers Hoopers make the bulk of the invited local stars with five. They are followed by Hoops and Read with three players while Gboko City Chiefs have two.

Ike Nwamu, seen here against Australia in an Olympic Games warm up game in 2021, will captain Nigeria's D'Tigers in the AfroBasket qualifiers in Libya. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The coaching staff has also seen some shake-up. Head coach Mohammed Abdulrahman returns to lead the team but with a different set of assistants. Former assistants Ogoh Odaudu and Fubara Onyanabo have also been replaced by Deji Akindele, also a former Nigerian international, and Isikaku Ikenna Smart, who serves as an assistant coach with the Portland Trailblazers.

Abdulrahman, a former D'Tigers captain, who last played in four consecutive AfroBasket tournaments between 2001 and 2007, will have to draw on his extensive playing and coaching experience as Nigeria attempt to scale this hurdle.

The former player spent time briefly with the Utah Jazz during the NBA Summer League, but also has valuable experience leading the team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2024 AfroBasket qualifiers and the first window of the 2025 AfroBasket qualifiers.

As assistant, he was part of the team to the 2011, 2013 and 2015 tournaments along with the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in 2009 and 2023.

An NBBF statement pointed to his "deep understanding of the game and strong bond with the players" along with how his "wealth of experience in the NBA Summer League with the Utah Jazz will be a key asset as he prepares the team for the upcoming challenges."

NIGERIA ROSTER

Zaid Hearst (Zamora, Spain), Okiki Michael (Rivers Hoppers, Nigeria).

Sulaimon Azeez (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria), Mike Nuga (Valmiera Glass, Latvia), Rayyan AR Salis (Gboko City Chiefs, Nigeria), Ike Nwamu (CCMB, France) - Team Captain, Patrick Abah (Rivers Hoppers, Nigeria), Agada Caleb (Avtador, Russia), Abel Offia (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria). Ugochukwu Simon (Virtus Ragusa, Italy), Wisdom Anyaoha (Gboko City Chiefs, Nigeria), and Kareem Joseph (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria).

Martins Igbanu (Niigata Albirex BB, Japan), Ifeanyi Koko (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria) Ibe Agu (Customs, Nigeria), Abdul Malik Abu (Arriva P. Cukier, Poland), Christian Mekowulu (Akita Northern Happinets, Japan), Talib Zanna (KK Cibona, Croatia), Bassey Effiong (Spinet Knight, Ghana).

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (Pallacanestro Varese, Italy), Vincent Buchi (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria), Jason Jitoboh (Vellaznimi, Kosovo), John Egbunu (Breogan, Spain) and Clinton Osabuohein Best (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria).