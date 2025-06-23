Open Extended Reactions

South African giants Orlando Pirates have named former Morocco international Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach, following the departure of Jose Riveiro before the end of the recently concluded Betway Premiership season.

Ouaddou, who played 68 internationals for Morocco from 2000 to 2009, most recently coached AS Vita Club in Kinshasa.

Pirates said of the coach in a statement on Monday morning: "His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.

"Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons."

