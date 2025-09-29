Open Extended Reactions

South Africa utility back Canan Moodie has warned against assuming the Rugby Championship title was in the Springboks' possession, saying that anything could happen in the final set of matches this coming weekend.

The Boks defeated Argentina 67-30 on Saturday, with a dominant second half performance again proving the difference for Rassie Erasmus's side. The win put the Boks on top of the Championship standings, but with a lead of a single point over New Zealand.

The second clash against Los Pumas will be played in London at Twickenham, and Moodie was cognisant of the travel requirements ahead of it.

"The Rugby Championship has not been won yet," Moodie said after the match.

"We know there's still a job to do next week, and there's an element of travel on Sunday, so we'll just keep our heads down and continue doing the hard work to hopefully get the result next weekend. Then we'll have something to celebrate."

Moodie added that he expected the Argentines to come out swinging, despite being out of the running for the title, to end their campaign on a high.

He said: "They'll come hard at us because they are a very passionate rugby nation, and they'll look hard at Saturday's game and come back fighting.

"That said, we have to focus on ourselves and ensure we do the job, rather than looking at all the other stuff. For us, the focus is on trying to do the job on Saturday."

He added: "We try to stick to our structures and after halftime don't try to go off script.

"It's definitely a reason why it's going well, and it's definitely credit to that, and trying to stick to our system. We have a good balance of how we're doing things and it seems to be working for us."