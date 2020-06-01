ESPN is the exclusive home of Formula One in the U.S. in 2023.
ESPN will show every session of every race across the season, commercial-free, on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.
TV schedule (all times Eastern):
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six races running with a sprint race this season.
The format has been tweaked and now features a second, shorter qualifying event on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about the changes.
Friday, April 28
Practice 1 - 5:25AM - ESPN2
Friday Qualifying - 8:55AM - ESPNU
Saturday, April 29
Sprint Shootout - 4.25AM - ESPN2
Sprint Race - 9:25AM - ESPN
Ted's Notebook - 11.00AM - ESPN3
Sunday, April 30
Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) - 5:30AM - ESPN
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - 6:55AM - ESPN
ESPN Post-Race Show - 9.00AM - ESPN3
Checkered Flag - 9.00AM - ESPN3
Race re-air - 7.00PM - ESPNEWS
Race re-air - 10.00PM - ESPN2
Miami Grand Prix
Friday, May 5
Practice 1 - 1:25PM - ESPN2
Practice 2 - 4:55PM - ESPN2
Saturday, May 6
Practice 3 - 12:25PM - ESPN
Qualifying - 3:55PM - ESPN
Sunday, May 7
Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) - 2:00PM - ABC, ESPN+
Miami Grand Prix - 3:25PM - ABC, ESPN+