Formula One is not in talks about a London street race despite plans being drawn up for a track in the east of the city, ESPN understands.

This week reports circulated of new plans for a race around the Docklands area, which currently hosts a Formula E event, put forward by built environmental experts LDN Collective and consultancy firm DAR.

The bid aims to utilise a planned redevelopment of the area to make the race a reality.

According to The Times and several other publications, the £250 million plan would include floating grandstands, while the first floor of the ExCeL Centre would be used as the pit-lane.

Sources have told ESPN that these plans have not been discussed with F1, who do not think the proposed area is the right place to host a race in the city -- a race anywhere in London at this stage still seems far-fetched.

Northamptonshire circuit Silverstone, the current home of the British Grand Prix, is one of the most popular on the current schedule.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali often takes a hands-on approach with new venues, last year visiting South Africa's Kyalami circuit.

Given F1's current surge in popularity there has been plenty of interest from potential venues about hosting a race in future.

This year's F1 calendar was due to feature a record 24 races but the cancellation of April's Chinese Grand Prix, and the decision not to replace it with another race, means there will be 23.

The new Las Vegas Grand Prix, held around the city's famous strip, is the standout venue on this year's schedule.