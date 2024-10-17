How to watch 2024 F1 U.S. Grand Prix on ESPN

The 2024 Formula One season is headed to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix. At the Singapore Grand Prix, Lando Norris edged out Max Verstappen for the top prize. Can Verstappen bounce back and finish the season strong? History is on his side, as he won the U.S. Grand Prix in 2023.
Here are key facts about the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
How can fans watch the United States Grand Prix?
(all times Eastern)
Friday
Practice 1 -- 1:25 p.m. on ESPN2
Sprint Shootout -- 5:25 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday
Sprint Race -- 1:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+
Ted's Sprint Notebook -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3
Qualifying Pre-Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3
Qualifying -- 5:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+
Ted's Qualifying Notebook -- 8 p.m. on ESPN3
Sunday
Race (including Grand Prix Sunday) -- 1:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
Countdown to Austin -- 2 p.m. on ESPN3
Onboard Cameras Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+
Driver Tracker Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+
ESPN Post-Race Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3/Social
Checkered Flag -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3
Ted's Race Notebook -- 6 p.m. on ESPN3
Race (re-air) -- 7 p.m. on ESPNEWS
Race (re-air) -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas
Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail
Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.