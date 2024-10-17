How to watch 2024 F1 U.S. Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Formula One season is headed to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix. At the Singapore Grand Prix, Lando Norris edged out Max Verstappen for the top prize. Can Verstappen bounce back and finish the season strong? History is on his side, as he won the U.S. Grand Prix in 2023.

Here are key facts about the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the United States Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

Practice 1 -- 1:25 p.m. on ESPN2

Sprint Shootout -- 5:25 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

Sprint Race -- 1:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

Ted's Sprint Notebook -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

Qualifying Pre-Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3

Qualifying -- 5:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

Ted's Qualifying Notebook -- 8 p.m. on ESPN3

Sunday

Race (including Grand Prix Sunday) -- 1:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

Countdown to Austin -- 2 p.m. on ESPN3

Onboard Cameras Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+

Driver Tracker Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+

ESPN Post-Race Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3/Social

Checkered Flag -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3

Ted's Race Notebook -- 6 p.m. on ESPN3

Race (re-air) -- 7 p.m. on ESPNEWS

Race (re-air) -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.