          How to watch 2024 F1 U.S. Grand Prix on ESPN

          Max Verstappen's drivers' championship lead has been reduced to 52 points heading into the 2024 U.S. Grand Prix. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          Oct 17, 2024, 07:09 PM

          The 2024 Formula One season is headed to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix. At the Singapore Grand Prix, Lando Norris edged out Max Verstappen for the top prize. Can Verstappen bounce back and finish the season strong? History is on his side, as he won the U.S. Grand Prix in 2023.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

          How can fans watch the United States Grand Prix?

          (all times Eastern)

          Friday

          Practice 1 -- 1:25 p.m. on ESPN2

          Sprint Shootout -- 5:25 p.m. on ESPN2

          Saturday

          Sprint Race -- 1:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

          Ted's Sprint Notebook -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

          Qualifying Pre-Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3

          Qualifying -- 5:55 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+

          Ted's Qualifying Notebook -- 8 p.m. on ESPN3

          Sunday

          Race (including Grand Prix Sunday) -- 1:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

          Countdown to Austin -- 2 p.m. on ESPN3

          Onboard Cameras Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+

          Driver Tracker Channel -- 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+

          ESPN Post-Race Show -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3/Social

          Checkered Flag -- 5 p.m. on ESPN3

          Ted's Race Notebook -- 6 p.m. on ESPN3

          Race (re-air) -- 7 p.m. on ESPNEWS

          Race (re-air) -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

          Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

          Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

          Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.