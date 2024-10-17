Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN -- Max Verstappen hinted his protest over FIA news conferences will continue at the U.S. Grand Prix after not hearing from the governing body in the three weeks since the last race.

Verstappen, F1's reigning champion, was given the FIA's version of community service after he said the word "f---ed" at a news conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

After qualifying at the same event, Verstappen refused to answer questions in the official FIA media conference which followed, instead holding an impromptu media session with journalists in the paddock immediately afterwards.

Verstappen was not scheduled in the FIA news conference on Thursday in Austin, meaning he was talking in a session hosted by Red Bull outside the team's hospitality unit.

"I haven't heard anything," Verstappen said when asked if he would continue the protest. "So... yeah. For me, it doesn't really change anything."

Referring to the setting he was talking in, he added: "I will speak ... This table works well."

The only remaining FIA driver news conferences remaining this week are for the top three after qualifying on Saturday and the grand prix on Sunday.

Verstappen, who labelled the original decision "ridiculous" in Singapore, said it was wrong for the governing body to have suggested him swearing in a news conference would influence young kids to the same.

"I think already the world we live in, right? A lot of stuff is like that. I think this particular scenario, yes, I think is very unnecessary. Of course I know that you can't generally swear in context, but I think that's more related to when you insult someone and then you hear comments, but you don't want kids seeing that.

"Well, when I was five years old, I never watched a press conference in my life anyway, and I think at school you've said way worse things than that, because you grow up with kids. You're a bit of a rebel. You always say bad stuff. That's just how life is. You want to set an example, yeah, sure. But I don't think that they should make such a big deal out of it."

He added: "I'm not aggressive or whatever. Like I said, I'm just living my life, and when I don't agree with something, I'll say it."

There was a break of three full weeks without a race between Singapore and the U.S. race, but there was no contact in that time.

Asked if FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had reached out to him since then, Verstappen said: "No.

"I'm always open for a chat. But from my side at the moment, it's not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life and continue. Nothing changes."

He reiterated later: "I've not talked to the FIA about it."

The FIA has not yet clarified when or what Verstappen's community service will be.

George Russell, head of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has confirmed the drivers will write a letter to the FIA over the issue.