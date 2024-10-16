United States Grand Prix: Times, stats, predictions

Formula 1 arrives in Austin, Texas this week boasting a tense battle for the title with just six races remaining.

Red Bull trail in the constructors' standings while Max Verstappen's lead in the driver's championship after his runaway start to the season has been reduced to just 52 points by McLaren's Lando Norris.

The excitement resumes this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Have Red Bull regained performance over the break or have McLaren further capitalised on their development success?

This weekend's weather will be hot, dry and settled with highs of 28 and 29 degrees celsius across the weekend and partial cloud coverage.

Max Verstappen's drivers' championship lead has been reduced to 52 points heading into the U.S. Grand Prix. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Latest news

The U.S. Grand Prix saw a spike in ticket sales once Verstappen stopped winning, according to Austin circuit boss Bobby Epstein.

Haas have entered a technical partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing.