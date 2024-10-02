ESPN F1's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss how much pressure Liam Lawson is facing replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the last six races of the F1 season. (2:47)

The U.S. Grand Prix saw a spike in ticket sales once Max Verstappen stopped winning so regularly, according to Austin circuit boss Bobby Epstein.

The race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will take place on Oct. 21, having established itself as one of the most popular events on the F1 schedule.

It will host the next stage of the championship between Verstappen and Lando Norris, who has slowly clawed his way back into the title fight since his maiden F1 victory at May's Miami Grand Prix.

"I think we're in good shape coming up to this grand prix, although the route to get here was a little bit different this year from a fan standpoint, in that our ticket sales really took off when Max stopped winning, and it got more competitive," Epstein said.

"So I give a lot of credit to our fan base and the audience, and that they really are tuned in, they are educated and and they're paying attention. And I think it's exciting to see the season shape up the way it is."

Verstappen, who won a record 15 races in 2023, has only won once since the race around Hard Rock Stadium. His lead has whittled down to 52 points with six races and two sprint races, including one in Austin, to go.

Max Verstappen won the U.S. Grand Prix in 2023 on his way to claiming the world championship. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Over 420,000 people attended the circuit across three days of track action last year.

This year's race features the sprint format, meaning there will be more competitive sessions for fans to watch. COTA's upcoming event has two big additional selling points going for it: Eminem in concert at the circuit and the Texas-Georgia game at Longhorn Stadium on Saturday evening.

Epstein thinks both will contribute to a huge turnout.

"We're expecting another big crowd, probably it's somewhere in [the region of] where it's been the last couple years. I would think whatever the record is for a Saturday Sprint race, we should shatter that record because Eminem has outsold Taylor Swift, and we've increased the size of the infield lawn to get to near 100,000 for the concert.

"I think whatever amount people they've had on Sprint races before, 130,000 to 150,000 people will be there for this year's Saturday Sprint race, and it's going to be an incredible Saturday. We think it is the biggest weekend ever for sports entertainment, and we're billing it as such.

"The Longhorns, are ranked up in the country, and it's Texas against Georgia. And so there's gonna be a lot of people in town for that. So if you like racing and football and music and good time, Austin is going to be an unbelievable place to be.

"I think we'll have a weekend like we've never had before, in terms of overall excitement and things to do. The fact that we've got a top-ranked college game happening on that Saturday is going to make for an amazing weekend.

"And we're probably setting a record on Austin hotel prices! We're ready, and the place looks good."

The U.S. GP, the second of three races in America this year, will be the first this year not to feature the popular Daniel Ricciardo, who has been replaced at Red Bull's second team by Liam Lawson.

Known as a big marketing draw, Epstein said he hopes Ricciardo still attends the race in some capacity.

"Daniel may be able to have just as big of an impact out of the car as he has in it at our at our grand prix," Epstein said.

"I'm not sure that necessarily people are buying tickets to come see him race if he's not in a competitive car, right? So if you're coming because he's part of the the F1 community, I think he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way.

"He's really, really loved in Texas, and I think he likes it here. And so I would hope that he makes himself available more to the fans than he would otherwise be if he had an obligation in the car.

"I hope he's still coming here, because we got a lot of people that would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture. Just see him around town. We'll keep him busy."