Michael Andretti's bid to join the Formula One grid has faced opposition from the current teams. Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

General Motors has confirmed it will build Formula One engines from 2028 onwards, handing a boost to Andretti-Cadillac's bid to join the grid.

GM, the parent company of Cadillac, made the announcement ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking another significant moment in F1's continued growth in America.

The news strengthens Andretti's proposal to join the F1 grid in the coming seasons, which has been accepted by the sport's governing body, the FIA, but is awaiting approval from the sport's commercial arm.

Michael Andretti, who joined forces with GM last year, recently said his team is ready to join as early as 2025, although that could be delayed until 2026. His bid, which was approved by the FIA in October, included a technical partnership with Cadillac, although until now there had been no commitment to a full engine deal.

If the bid is approved, Andretti would have to seek a short-term deal with an existing power unit manufacturer until Cadillac's engines are ready in 2028. The team has already held talks with Renault about a supply deal, although the conversations were with the French manufacturer's previous management.

If Andretti joins in 2025, Renault will be bound under F1's rules to supply the team regardless as they currently have the fewest customers. In 2026, Renault, Honda and Audi will all have one works team each (Alpine, Aston Martin and Audi, respectively) and no customers.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Power Trains are the other engine builders signed up for 2026 when new engine rules will see electrical energy make up 50% of the overall power output.