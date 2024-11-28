Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris has disputed Max Verstappen's claim that he would have won the 2024 title earlier if he had been driving a McLaren this year, saying the Red Bull driver should "start doing comedy."

Verstappen secured the fourth title of his career at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix after it became mathematically impossible for Norris to beat him with two races remaining.

Speaking after he was crowned champion, Verstappen told Dutch media he would have won the title "even earlier" in a McLaren and that the timing of his title would have been "pretty much the same" in a Ferrari.

When the quote was put to Norris, who was Verstappen's closest competitor in the second half of the season and won three races in 2024 compared to Verstappen's eight, the McLaren driver said: "He should start doing comedy or something. He can say whatever he wants.

"Of course, I completely disagree -- as I would. He's good, but, yeah, it's not true."

McLaren is the favourite to win the constructors' championship, leading Ferrari by 24 points and Red Bull by 53 with two races remaining.

However, Norris said he thinks Red Bull had the best overall package this year and claims it would be leading the constructors' standings if Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Pérez, had been in better form.

"Red Bull probably would have won the constructors' if they had two drivers as good as Max, that's for sure," he said.

"That's clear. That's obvious. It shows that as a team they've still probably done the best job. It's tough.

"Max has proved with everybody that he has gone up against, he has beaten. That's tough for any teammate. It has got nothing to do with me. I don't care. He can have any teammate he wants."

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen remain friends off the track. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Norris and Verstappen are friends away from the track and the two celebrated together in Miami after the McLaren driver took the first victory of his career earlier this season.

Since then, the pair have disagreed over a collision in Austria as well as racing incidents in Austin and Mexico, but Norris claims the title battle has not impacted their friendship.

"No. There were some tougher moments but we're still good friends," Norris said.

"We had a nice word with each other after the race last weekend. I still have a lot of respect for him and what he's done, so from my side all good."