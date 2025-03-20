Open Extended Reactions

Isack Hadjar has said he has cleared the air with Helmut Marko after the Red Bull advisor claimed his Australian Grand Prix reaction was "embarrassing," and revealed he has received support from Lewis Hamilton on top of his father Anthony.

Racing Bulls rookie Hadjar provided one of the more heartbreaking visuals of Formula 1's season-opening weekend as -- after crashing out on a wet formation lap on Sunday -- he tearfully walked through the paddock, where he was consoled by Anthony Hamilton.

Marko, who oversees Red Bull's young driver programme, told ORF afterwards that the scenes were "embarrassing."

But while Marko has been criticised by many for his approach, Hadjar has defended the Austrian and insists he actually agrees with his verdict.

Isack Hadjar spoke to the media on Thursday to address Helmut Marko's comments. Clive Rose/Getty Images

"I mean, I found it embarrassing myself," Hadjar said ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday. "And, you know, Helmut -- I had him on the phone a day later, and it's all good. I've known him for a few years now. I know how he works.

"Also, I think he said that in German and it was reinterpreted differently. You don't always get the body language. I didn't see the footage, so I can't say much."

Hadjar also revealed what Anthony Hamilton said to him as he made his way through the paddock.

"He said it reminded him of Lewis parking the car at pit entry in Shanghai," Hadjar said, referring to the 2007 Chinese GP when a title-chasing Hamilton, himself a rookie, clumsily beached his McLaren in the gravel.

"It was a nice moment, sharing time with someone like Anthony as well -- obviously, the dad of my idol. So that was quite a special moment. And indeed, Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guys."

Lewis Hamilton spoke about that support on Thursday, stating he "knows how painful it is" and offering his help moving forwards.

"In those moments, you feel like you're not only disappointed in yourself but you feel all eyes are on you, and everyone is judging you," Hamilton said. "I just wanted to make sure he, it's important I think in those moments you have people you can talk to."

He added to Sky: "I really wanted to try to be there as much as I could and my door's always open, we can always have conversations moving forward. He should just know that one race doesn't define you, there's lots of opportunities up ahead. It's not about how you fall, it's how you get back up."