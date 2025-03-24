Max Verstappen has moved past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to move into 4th place at the Chinese GP. (1:23)

Red Bull is giving serious consideration to dropping Liam Lawson after only two races and replacing him with Yuki Tsunoda at the Japanese GP, sources have told ESPN.

Lawson's rough start at Red Bull has included a DNF in Australia and 12th in China -- which was 15th on the road, before three disqualifications elevated him up the final standings. He has also failed to make it out of Q1 in three qualifying attempts.

Red Bull opted to have Lawson replace Sergio Pérez this year after just 11 races across two seasons with junior team Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda, who is entering his fifth year with the second team, was overlooked, but appears to have a chance to finally make the step up.

Speculation of an early swap grew over the Chinese GP weekend after Lawson commented that he did not have the time needed, although he clarified that comment after that race.

"It's more, as in, we're in the season," he said. "I don't have time to test the car and get used to it, but we're in the season already. So each race, we're losing points. That's more or less what I mean when I don't have time.

Liam Lawson could lose his Red Bull seat after just two races. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"But I'm also not stupid, and I know that obviously I'm here to perform, and if I'm not doing that, I'm not going to be around. So for me, I'm just focused on getting used to the car as quickly as I can.

"It's safe to say that we're not happy. None of us are happy."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner will consider the potential switch as a priority this week on the team's return to the UK.

Sources say a decision either way is expected early this week.

Horner passed up multiple opportunities to deny the switch during his post-race media sessions in Shanghai.

"Look, I think everything is purely speculative at the moment," he said. "We've just finished this race. We're going to take away the info and have a good look at it."

He added: "I think Liam still has potential -- we're just not realising that at the moment.

"I think the problem for him is, you know, he's had a couple of really tough weekends. He's got all the media on his back. You know, the pressure just naturally grows in this business. And I feel very sorry for him that he's ... you can see it's very tough on him at the moment."

When it was put to Horner that he could relieve some of that pressure by saying Lawson would remain at the team in Japan, he still refused to do so.

"We're two races in and I think, you know, we've just finished this race. I think we take away the information we have."

Reports overnight have also linked Argentine driver Franco Colapinto with a move to Red Bull's junior team, a scenario which could see Lawson jettisoned completely, but those appear to be farfetched -- sources have told ESPN Colapinto is still likely to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine before the European leg of the season.

Colapinto joined Alpine as reserve driver this year, on loan from Williams.