The "Unlapped" team discuss if Red Bull can continue their success without Christian Horner, who was sacked this month. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Max Verstappen said Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking will have no impact on his future with Red Bull.

Horner's shock departure from Red Bull two weeks ago dominated Verstappen's press session ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Horner, who had an acrimonious relationship with Verstappen's father Jos, left at a time the four-time world champion's future with Red Bull has been increasingly uncertain.

Although contracted until 2028, Verstappen has been openly courted by Mercedes about a move before that time.

When asked if Horner's departure will change his decision-making going forward, Verstappen said: "No, it doesn't really.

"Now, I think people can have a difference of opinion here and then. And I actually expect that to happen because if everyone always agrees, there is a problem. You need to have difference of opinions. And yeah, that's now something that we work with in a different direction. I'm excited about it.

"Like you said, I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. And yet, the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it, really. And like I said, the last one and a half years have not been what we want to be.

"Now we try and be more competitive this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations."

Max Verstappen is third in the championship amid a turbulent time at Red Bull. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen said he found out the news from Red Bull's shareholders the day before the news became public.

"I have a good relationship with them, you know, so I think it's quite normal that they inform some people in the team before it goes out. I think it's a standard practice.

"I gave them my opinion. And I keep that to myself. And if they want to say more about it, they will do. And you will hear about it."

Verstappen confirmed he had spoken to Horner since.

"Yeah, I did. It was great to speak to him. And time will tell [if it was correct to fire him]."

He added: "Sitting here, you look back at those 20 years of Red Bull, I think we've had a lot of great years, great results. There are also years where it's not going that well. And I think the last one and a half years have not gone how we would have liked.

"Management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction probably. Everyone else of course has to anyway agree to that and look forward. And I am looking forward. But at the same time, we do appreciate, of course, those 20 years and especially from my side the 10, 11 years that I've been part of Red Bull.

"Those things will always be remembered. And the relationship between myself and Christian, for example, that doesn't change. Of course, he's not here now during a race weekend. But it's still like a second family to me."

Red Bull's on-track struggles over the past 18 months have heightened the question around what Verstappen does beyond this season.

Sources have confirmed to ESPN an escape clause can be triggered in the Dutchman's deal if he is fourth or lower in the championship when the Hungarian Grand Prix finishes on August 3.

He is currently third, 18 points ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, who is ironically the driver he could replace in that scenario.

If that clause is not activated, Mercedes would have to buy him out of his deal to get him in time for 2026 -- that would likely come at significant cost given he has three and a half years left on a contract reportedly worth $50 million a year.

When asked if there was still a chance he will not be driving at Red Bull in 2026, Verstappen laughed.

"There is also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow," he said. "So then there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable.

"But in general, I'm very happy where I'm at. And that was still the target that we set out when we signed the new deal -- that I would drive here until the end of my career."

Social media was abuzz a week ago when Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff both holidayed in close proximity in Sardinia, raising speculation the pair might be working on some kind of deal.

Verstappen dismissed the suggestion.

"I was swimming in the ocean at the time," he said on the hype caused by the Sardinia trip. "I don't know. I don't really care about these things.

"I went on holiday with my friends, my family. And when other people are there at the same time, that can happen. There are more people on the island than just me and Toto and the family.

"If you go to the same island, that can happen."