Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari for his difficult Belgian Grand Prix weekend, saying it is "not what the team deserves."

Hamilton was eliminated in Q1, the opening qualifying session, ahead of both the sprint and the grand prix.

He did not score any points in the sprint, although he did engineer an entertaining charge from the rear end of the field to seventh position during Sunday's race.

"Sorry about this weekend guys, losing you points," Hamilton said on the radio after finishing the grand prix.

"I'll work harder to come back stronger at the next race. Great job on the strategy and pit stops."

Hamilton came into the Belgium weekend talking up the work he has been doing behind the scenes to push the team forward.

The British driver had said he refused to be like fellow multiple champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel who had previously gone to Ferrari and not won a title.

Ferrari has not won the drivers' championship since 2007 -- Hamilton's rookie season -- or the constructors' championship since 2008.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc did claim a morale-boosting podium for the team on a weekend its new upgrade package was under the microscope.

Ferrari had hoped the new package would close the gap to McLaren, who are waltzing away with both championships this year.

"I think everyone in the team worked so hard," Hamilton said. "We obviously had these upgrades. Everyone back in the factory worked so hard. And then when you come and put a performance like I had in these past two days, it's tough because that's not what the team deserves.

"It wasn't a case of necessarily coming in and not being in the right mind through the weekend. There were a few factors that did affect, particularly on the Friday. Saturday it was just me. But I recovered today. So I got some points. We outscored Mercedes on points, which is great. Charles did a great job. Clearly the car is improving because Charles was able to hold on to another podium. So I'm still going to work hard next week".

Formula 1 continues with the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, before the August summer shutdown.