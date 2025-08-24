Nate Saunders explains why there's hope for Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull future despite being off the pace of teammate Max Verstappen. (1:41)

Is Yuki Tsunoda doing enough to keep his Red Bull seat? (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Cadillac's incoming Formula 1 team is set to join the grid with Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas as drivers, sources have told ESPN.

Cadillac, which will become F1's 11th team in 2026, has opted for the most experienced free agents available.

Mexican driver Pérez and Finnish driver Bottas have a combined 16 race wins between them.

A line-up announcement is expected to come before Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

The new team, led by former Manor team principal Graeme Lowden, identified both drivers as primary targets early in the process, sources have told ESPN.

It is understood Alpine made a late pitch to both as a potential replacement for Franco Colapinto, but were rebuffed in either instance.

Pérez has been out of a drive this year after being dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024 following a spiral in form.

Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas are set to team up next year at Cadillac Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

He had struggled as Max Verstappen's teammate, but his successors Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have fared worse.

Bottas was replaced at Sauber after a two year-stint and this year has been back at former team Mercedes in a reserve driver role.

Both drivers will bring the experience of being part of F1's two most recent dynasty teams.

- Preseason predictions: What we got right, wrong about F1 2025

- State of the silly season: Who will drive where in F1 2026?

Cadillac had spoken to a range of drivers, including Mick Schumacher, but sources have said none ever were considered as strongly as Pérez or Bottas.

Eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo was never in contention, having made it clear privately he has no intention of returning to racing again in any capacity.

General Motors was granted entry to F1 as an 11th team last year and opted to join as the Cadillac brand.

Although primarily based out of a UK factory near the Silverstone circuit, parts of the operation will also run out of locations in Fishers, Indiana and Warren, Michigan.

GM has also committed to building its own engine for the F1 team by the end of the decade, but in the interim it will race with Ferrari power.

American racing legend and 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti is on the board of directors.

The team's formation and its journey to the first race of 2026, the Australian Grand Prix, will be the subject of a multi-part documentary series fronted by actor Keanu Reaves.