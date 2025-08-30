Open Extended Reactions

Championship leader Oscar Piastri starts on pole for the fifth time in his career and this season -- which is more than any other driver in 2025. He starts ahead of his teammate and title rival, Lando Norris.

Norris was 2024's victor from pole, so can Piastri win? The Australian driver has won three races from his four previous pole positions ... so watch this space.

Dutch hero Max Verstappen starts on the second row in third alongside Isack Hadjar and, as a three-time winner, it's the first time the Red Bull driver hasn't started on the front row at his home race.