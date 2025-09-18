McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris share their thoughts on their performances ahead of Baku. (0:26)

Lando Norris set the pace in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The title-chasing British driver had a hefty bang into the wall which brought an early end to his running in Friday's second practice but his McLaren escaped without any significant damage.

He was the first of the front-running drivers on track on Saturday but swiftly complained that his car felt "sketchy."

Baku lived up to its moniker as the 'City of Winds' as 20 kmph gusts swept across the street circuit on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Norris initially struggled to find pace in the challenging conditions but surged to the top of the charts in the closing stages to end the session 0.222 seconds clear of Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who like teammate Norris also banged into the wall on Friday, had another troubled session as he narrowly avoided another collision with the barriers before also taking to the run-off area at turn one.