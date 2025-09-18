McLaren's Oscar Piastri collides with the wall during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (0:27)

Championship leader Piastri out of qualifying in Baku (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan - Max Verstappen denied Carlos Sainz and Williams a shock pole position in one of the great Formula 1 qualifying sessions, featuring six red flags.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was one of the drivers to crash out and will start Sunday's race in ninth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who also hit the wall.

Piastri's teammate Lando Norris lost what looked like a golden opportunity to flip the championship narrative around, thumping the barrier at Turn 15 on his Q3 lap when pole position appeared to be there for the taking.

Norris will start seventh.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson will start from third, ahead of Mercedes teammates Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.