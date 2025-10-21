Dan Towriss says he has had "zero conversations" with Christian Horner to become Cadillac's team principal. (0:36)

American driver Colton Herta will take the unique step of racing in feeder series Formula 2 in 2026 in a bid to one day make the Formula 1 grid.

Multiple IndyCar race winner and 2024 series runner up Herta is already signed up as Cadillac's test driver for 2026, but has long harboured F1 ambitions.

In a bid to gain experience, he will race next season for the Hitech team in F1's main feeder series.

Drivers who have passed through Hitech on their way through the junior ranks to F1 from the junior ranks include George Russell, Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan.

F2 features cars which run in close alignment with F1 teams. It uses the same circuits as those on the F1 calendar and features Pirelli tyres with similar characteristics.

It's a rare move for a driver as experienced as Herta, 25, but underlines the work going into ensuring he is ready for an F1 opportunity down the road.

Colton Herta will race in Formula 2 next year. Penske Entertainment: James Black

"I'm incredibly excited to officially be joining F2 for the 2026 Formula 2 season," Herta said.

"This is an amazing opportunity to develop my skills in European racing and to measure myself against some of the best young drivers in the world. Racing on the same weekends as Formula 1 will give me first-hand experience of that environment and help me grow as part of the Cadillac F1 family.

"I'm very grateful to Cadillac and Hitech for their trust and support and I can't wait to get started."

The FIA superlicence point system has made it difficult for Herta to break into Formula 1 in recent years; points are gained through success in various FIA championships, although they are all weighted very differently.

He only has 35 when a minimum of 40 is required to be eligible for a race seat. A finish of eighth of higher in the championship would automatically push him over the edge, although he can gain a point if he competes in a Friday practice session for Cadillac next season, he would be eligible to appear twice through the season.

In 2026 he will serve in a complementary role to drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

Tuesday's announcement added: "Throughout the campaign, Herta will continue his duties as Cadillac Formula 1 Team's Test Driver, contributing to the team's development program both in the simulator and at selected Grands Prix.

"The close alignment of the F2 and F1 schedules will enable seamless integration with Cadillac's engineering and race operations, ensuring that every weekend contributes to his long-term growth within Cadillac's Formula 1 operation."