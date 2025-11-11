Open Extended Reactions

Charles Leclerc feels "only unity" can help Ferrari deliver a strong finish the Formula 1 season, while teammate Lewis Hamilton has vowed he will "not give up" and feels there has been some progress made.

Following a disappointing São Paulo Grand Prix, the pair have been told to "focus on their driving and talk less" by Ferrari team president John Elkann.

Hamilton and Leclerc sit sixth and fifth respectively in the drivers' championship, while Ferrari have slipped from second to fourth in the constructors' standings.

Reflecting on a "very difficult weekend" in Brazil, Leclerc -- who was forced to retire on lap six after a collision which was not his fault -- tried to remain positive in his usual post-race post on Instagram.

"Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the constructors championship," Leclerc wrote.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both posted messages on social media after John Elkann's criticism. Alessio Morgese/Hasan Bratic/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It's uphill from now and it's clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races. We'll give it all, as always."

Hamilton was eventually retired by Ferrari on lap 40 in São Paulo having collided with Carlos Sainz's Williams and then Alpine's Franco Colapinto early in the race.

The seven-time world champion also received a five-point penalty for his misjudged attempt to overtake Colapinto.

Hamilton, though, also intends to keep himself fully focused for the challenges ahead on the track as focus turns towards the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"In the end, it wasn't the race we wanted," Hamilton said in his Instagram post.

"It's gutting, especially after some good progress, but we will move on.

"I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever."