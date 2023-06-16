Fantasy baseball's Week 12 begins slightly earlier than usual, as the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals recognize Juneteenth at Washington's Nationals Park, with the game's scheduled first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals' week then concludes in England, with the two-game London Series 2023 featuring the worst-in-the-National League Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs playing at London Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, with first pitches scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET on the former and 10 a.m. ET the latter, with the Sunday game on ESPN.

Both teams, understandably, are among the five that play only five times during Week 12, as they'll each have both Thursday and Friday (as well as Monday, June 26) off for their international travel.

For fantasy managers' planning purposes, London Stadium has both hitting-friendly outfield dimensions, and it saw 50 runs scored, 65 total hits and 10 home runs hit the only other time there was a two-game, regular-season series played there, that one between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on June 29-30, 2019. The venue's distance to the centerfield wall, measured at 385 feet, is shorter than that at any of the 30 regularly used stadiums, though its wall's height is 16 feet to compensate.

Additionally to account for the hitting-friendly outfield measurements -- but also because of the difficulty cleanly converting a soccer venue to one for baseball -- the venue's foul territory measures 44,500 square feet, or nearly 4,000 more than the next-largest among the 30 current stadiums, at the Oakland Coliseum.

As such, the Forecaster's park factors for those two games have been adjusted to compensate, just as they were for the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres series at Mexico City's Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on April 29-30. Unlike in those games, altitude won't influence the park effects for the London Series, though the field dimensions do alter them significantly.

The projections take an estimate drawn off the similarly structured Coliseum, Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field, Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park and Seattle's T-Mobile Park, then inflating the hitting factors by approximately 8% (for the smaller area of fair territory). Tuck that away for your fantasy planning, as the effect for our purposes is roughly a three-point drop in each starting pitcher's projection, relative to what it would've been at St. Louis' Busch Stadium (the Cardinals are the "home team").