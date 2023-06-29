Fantasy baseball dynasty managers hoping to get their first look at the top prospects in the minor leagues should be pleased by what they see on Saturday, July 8, when Baltimore Orioles SS Jackson Holliday and Milwaukee Brewers OF Jackson Chourio will be among the featured options for the annual All-Star Futures Game, to be held this season in Seattle. Holliday and Chourio seem unlikely to debut in the major leagues this season, but they both should be rostered in all dynasty formats by this point.

Holliday, 19, was the top pick in the 2022 draft, and the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday has shown few weaknesses in his brief time in the minor leagues. Holliday is hitting .325 with a .994 OPS across two Class A levels, with 27 extra-base hits in 63 games and as many walks as strikeouts -- and quite a bit of each. He is a disciplined, left-handed hitter with emerging power and 20 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Orioles are loaded with young infielders, but we could see Holliday debut in 2024.