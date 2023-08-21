No team is hotter than the Seattle Mariners and no player is doing at the plate more recently than OF Julio Rodriguez, after he destroyed Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros pitching this past week for 21 hits in 37 at-bats, a cool .567 batting average. Rodriguez homered twice, batted in 12 runs, scored seven times and stole six bases in eight attempts.

Fantasy managers complaining about the first-round pick for four months should realize he is eighth on ESPN's full season Player Rater, and easily at the top for the past 30, 15 and seven days.