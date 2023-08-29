It took a weekend save to earn Miami Marlins LHP Tanner Scott long-deserved inclusion on ESPN's most-added list, but the truth is Scott is having his best big league season and warranted fantasy baseball attention months ago. Scott ranks fourth among all qualified relief pitchers in fWAR, fourth in holds and total strikeouts and 10th in strikeout percentage. Yet, it took the struggles of new Marlins closer RHP David Robertson to get him noticed. Scott is the closer now and we should expect him to continue thriving.

Scott saved 20 games in relative obscurity for last season's Marlins, though it was far from pretty, with a 4.31 ERA and an even more bloated 1.61 WHIP, thanks to the highest walk rate among qualified relievers. The Marlins went with others to save games this season (LHP A.J. Puk, RHP Dylan Floro, trading for Robertson) but now, as they cling to the periphery of the NL wild-card race, Scott gets another chance. Really, this could have happened months ago.