Open Extended Reactions

Baseball presses into the month of May with a relatively busy fantasy Week 6, in which six teams are scheduled to play on all seven days, while the other 24 teams are scheduled for at least six contests.

Among the week's highlights are a meeting between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium, in which Mike Trout and Bryce Harper face off for only the fifth time. The series begins Monday, which is exactly 12 years and one day after their simultaneous, much-ballyhooed promotions which began their eventual Rookie of the Year 2012 campaigns, and runs through Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, widely considered to be the top two favorites to win the championship entering this season, square off for the first time in 2024 with a three-game, weekend series at Dodger Stadium. In another first-among-2024 meetings, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, considered the top two in the AL East entering the season (with the two making good on those forecasts) match up for the first time with a week-opening series at Camden Yards.

Among the potential injury returnees are a pair of projected closers: Paul Sewald of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins, both recovering from oblique injuries, are in the midst of minor league rehab assignments and should be ready either for the start of Week 6 or slightly before it. Any April 27-28 appearances could help their fantasy managers gauge their effectiveness, as well as how quickly their teams will thrust them back into ninth-inning roles.