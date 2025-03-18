Open Extended Reactions

Many reasonable baseball fans concur that the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers may be even better this season, as their mighty offseason spending spree landed the organization a new top, young Japanese starting pitcher (Roki Sasaki), a heralded, two-time Cy Young award winner (Blake Snell), two potential closers -- one left-handed (Tanner Scott) and the other right-handed (Kirby Yates) -- as well as the return of a future Hall of Fame lefty (Clayton Kershaw) who leads all active pitchers in ERA and is in the top three in wins, strikeouts and WAR.

For fantasy baseball purposes, however, all may not be what it seems. Oh, some Dodgers hurlers will offer plenty of intriguing numbers in our game, but perhaps few (if any) will reach their perceived preseason fantasy value. That's what we are talking about here as we grind out another sure to be misinterpreted "Do Not Draft" article, highlighting the players whose average live draft (ADP) excitement may not match the pending statistics. Thus, do not draft them at their current ADP.