Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

With the trade deadline scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, you'll want to be poised near your computer to hit the waiver wire following any big news. Or, you could preemptively make some adds in case currently-irrelevant players find themselves in fantasy-worthy roles by the end of the day. A number of closers could be on the trade block, and the guys behind them may be worth rostering for a day (if you have the room) in the hopes of landing a free closer. San Diego's Robert Suarez (1%), Pittsburgh's Colin Holderman (1%), and Kansas City's Carlos Hernández (1%) would all be good choices.

If new Mets closer Brooks Raley (4%) is still available, you should go get him. There is a chance that he and/or Adam Ottavino (5%) are traded, however, and if both go, Drew Smith (sub-1%) could become one of the more valuable closers in fantasy.

With Sunday's trade of Jordan Hicks to Toronto, Giovanny Gallegos (7%) figures to see the save chances until Ryan Helsley (51%) returns from injury. Grab Gallegos for now, but Helsley could be back fairly soon, so if he's been dropped in your league, he may be worth a stash.

With the deadline looming, you should also keep an eye on any hitters on your roster that have been the subject of trade rumors. If someone like Teoscar Hernandez, Jonathan India, Tim Anderson, Tommy Pham, or Jeimer Candelario is on your roster in a daily-moves league, you should have a backup option at the ready in case they are traded and scratched from their team's lineup.

Lance Lynn (67% rostered) makes his Dodgers debut on Tuesday, and if he's available in your league, you need to run and get him now. An ugly 6.47 ERA has him available in more leagues than he should be given his 10.8 K/9, 3.3 BB/9, and 4.02 xFIP. Lynn is old and boring, but he's still a well above average pitcher and will now get elite run support from the Dodgers. He gets a cake matchup against the A's on Tuesday and is not just one of the best options of the day (only Spencer Strider projects better via THE BAT X, and nobody else comes close to Lynn) but one of the best of the entire week. If he's been dropped in your league, go get him.

If Lynn is already gone, you can take a quick peek for Freddy Peralta (75%) against the Nationals before moving on to Hyun-Jin Ryu (5%). Ryu is a bit of a wild card coming off an injury that cost him most of 2022 and all of 2023 thus far, but historically he's been very good and is available almost everywhere. The matchup is just okay, but he's the next best option and is worth picking up to see how he looks. After throwing 85 pitches in his last rehab start, he shouldn't have any real volume limitations out of the gate.

The Padres are in Coors against Peter Lambert on Tuesday and are the clear best offense. Ha-Seong Kim (53%), Jake Cronenworth (62%), Trent Grisham (3%), and Luis Campusano (2%) all make for excellent streams.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday