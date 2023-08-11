Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Giants RHP Alex Cobb performs quite a bit better in home games, and that is where he will pitch this weekend against a tough opponent. (0:42)

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

The Kansas City Royals' acquisition of lefty Cole Ragans (6% rostered in ESPN leagues) at the trade deadline didn't make many waves, but he's forcing fantasy managers to take notice after his past two starts. The 25-year-old spun six shutout frames against the New York Mets with eight Ks last Wednesday, and he followed that up with 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball and 11 strikeouts versus the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Not only is Ragans showing increased velocity, topping out at 98.5 in his last outing, but he's now featuring a slider, giving him another bat-missing weapon. The St. Louis Cardinals offense presents a stiff test on Saturday, but go ahead and roll with Ragans, who looks awfully legit in his small sample.

Squaring off against Ragans and the Royals on Saturday is Steven Matz, who has been very impressive in his own right. Since rejoining the Cardinals' rotation, he sports a 1.65 ERA over his past six starts with 33 Ks in 32 2/3 innings, notching a quality start in each of his last three turns. Against a Kansas City lineup that ranks bottom five in MLB this season with an 88 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, Matz should continue to find success this weekend.

Since getting roughed up by the Washington Nationals on July 8 (7 ER in 3 IP), Andrew Heaney (39%) has righted the ship, delivering a 2.33 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across his past five outings. While his strikeout rate has dipped this season, he's still fanning more than a batter per inning, and he notched his second double-digit K performance of the season earlier this month. On Saturday, Heaney finds himself in an extremely favorable spot, taking the mound against the San Francisco Giants, who sport an MLB-worst 71 wRC+ over the last 30 days.

Maybe it's the lack of strikeouts (6.4 K/9), but it's curious as to why J.P. France is still rostered in only 25% of ESPN leagues. Dating back to June 1, the right-hander owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 11 appearances (10 starts). And while pitcher wins are hard to predict, he's now picked up a victory in four straight games. France is a good bet to make it five straight on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, who have lost seven of their past nine with an AL-worst 28.1% K% over the last two weeks.

Matt Manning appears to be enduring a late-season collapse, as he's been hammered for at least six runs in two of his past three starts, leading to an ugly 9.18 ERA during that stretch. In Saturday's matchup against the Red Sox, Triston Casas (41%), who is batting .347/.427/.788 with nine homers since the All-Star break, and Jarren Duran (29%) both have the platoon edge and are high-priority streaming options. Adam Duvall (21%) and the recently activated Trevor Story (19%) are strong plays, as well.

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

