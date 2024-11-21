Don't be surprised if ... Fox averages 30 PPG, Poeltl is a top-10 center

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... PG De'Aaron Fox averages 30 PPG

Fox entered Wednesday fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging a career high 28.8 PPG, and it helped quite a bit when he dropped 60 points on the Timberwolves last week. Then he followed it up with 49 points against the Jazz. Only the great Kobe Bryant had scored more points in consecutive games since Wilt Chamberlain roamed arenas. Fox is taking advantage of being Sacramento's lone scorer with C/PF Domantas Sabonis and SF/PF DeMar DeRozan out with back injuries. They should return soon, but these are back problems ... what if they linger?