Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... fantasy value shifts for these players

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Dennis Schroder sharply declines statistically

Schroder wasn't supposed to average 35.5 ESPN fantasy PPG this season (23rd among point guards), which is why he went undrafted in all four of ESPN Fantasy's preseason mock drafts (two for points formats, two for categories). Schroder, in his 12th NBA season, has long been a modest fantasy contributor, more like the fellow you add a month into the season when you have injuries, or need 5.0 APG in categories formats. He's been so much more than that for the Nets, but now he is with the Warriors after this past weekend's trade.

It has been more than five years since Schroder was someone fantasy managers coveted, when he averaged 18.9 PPG and placed second in Sixth Man of the Year honors for the 2019-20 Thunder. Schroder started 58 games for last season's terrible Raptors and Nets, averaging a helpful 29.2 ESPN fantasy points. This season, Schroder suddenly became Brooklyn's top fantasy option, averaging 18.4 PPG, 6.6 APG and 33.6 MPG. He was a top-50 fantasy option! The problem for fantasy managers -- yes, there normally is a problem -- is Schroder cannot average close to those numbers for Golden State.